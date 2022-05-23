5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0 & SmackDown this week

Friday night on WWE SmackDown, an exhilarating Tag Team Championship match took place. The champions from RAW, RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle), defended their titles against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, with the winners ultimately becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The bout was not without controversy, as Paul Heyman and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion all got involved in some capacity. However, their involvement paid off because at the end of the night, it was The Bloodline that stood tall after dismantling The Original Bro and The Viper.

Moving forward, some direction is needed for the family stable heading into the summer months. With that being said, let's take a look at five things that must happen on RAW, NXT 2.0 and SmackDown this week.

#5. Max Dupri must reveal his first client

Max Dupri made his debut on SmackDown this past week

The WWE Universe were treated to the debut of Max Dupri on Friday night. The former LA Knight revealed himself to be the CEO of Maximum Male Models.

This week, Dupri should reveal his first client. In recent weeks, the former IMPACT star has been managing MACE, who was part of Retribution during the pandemic era, in dark matches. He could be the first person to be introduced as part of the agency under a new name.

#4. Happy Corbin must continue to taunt Madcap Moss

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE Happy Corbin has DESTROYED the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy! Happy Corbin has DESTROYED the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy!😮😡#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE https://t.co/elG9R1WMTa

After crushing the throat of his former laughing buddy Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin turned his attentions to the André the Giant Memorial Trophy. Moss won the prize on the eve of The Show of Shows on WrestleMania SmackDown.

On Friday night, the former Lone Wolf should continue to taunt the joke-telling WWE Superstar, perhaps by threatening to take everything from him, particularly the lifestyle Corbin provided him. The more personal this particular rivalry gets, the more and more fans will get invested and eventually pop for Moss' eventual return.

#3. Nikkita Lyons and Roxanne Perez must advance to the final of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Nikkita Lyons in action on NXT 2.0

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament semi-finals are just days away. In terms of advancing to the finals, Nikkita Lyons and Roxanne Perez should win their respective matches to set-up an intriguing curtain-closer.

WWE are clearly behind both women. Nikkita is getting plenty of spotlight, with Perez being allowed to showcase her talents just weeks after signing with the company. The future is certainly bright for the WWE women's division, and these two talented superstars could be at the forefront of it in the next few years.

#2. AJ Styles, Finn Bálor & Liv Morgan must challenge Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley to a match at WWE Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles, Finn Bálor & Liv Morgan together on RAW

AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan formed an alliance this past week on RAW, after aligning on a number of recent house show events. The trio are currently entangled in a feud with The Judgment Day, consisting of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

On Monday night, the trio should this week challenge the new villainous stable to a Six-Person Tag Team Match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. To make things even more interesting and chaotic, it could be scheduled to take place inside The Cell structure itself.

#1. Roman Reigns' latest challenger must present themselves

It was The Bloodline's night on SmackDown, as The Usos captured the RAW Tag Team Championship to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Moving forward, a lot of questions remain wide open.

Will Jimmy & Jey defend both titles? Will the duo be appearing on RAW & SmackDown each week? When will Roman Reigns' next title defense take place?

These key questions should be answered this week. The Bloodline could have some kind of victory party, and then the unravelling of what's coming next for the group can then be revealed.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think AJ Styles, Finn Bálor & Liv Morgan should face The Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell? Yes No 29 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku