5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

With WWE SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver XXX approaching fast, we saw WWE deliver three good shows last week. WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins dish out a lot of punishment to Dominik Mysterio, while Randy Orton did the unthinkable by laying waste to Ric Flair.

Asuka was able to defeat Bayley to earn her shot at the RAW Women’s Championship held by Sasha Banks, and Shayna Baslzer ran through some women during RAW Underground.

WWE NXT started with a big victory for Karrion Kross, who then attacked his future opponent Keith Lee in a unique manner. Shotzi Blackheart seems to have found a partner in Rhea Ripley in her fight against The Robert Stone Brand, while Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era are now entirely focused on Pat McAfee.

WWE SmackDown had one of the best shows of the month as we saw Big E get some big moments while RETRIBUTION returned to lay waste to the SmackDown brand once again.

Asuka ended her week on a high by winning the Triple Brand Battle Royal to also become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s title, and she is set for two huge matches at WWE SummerSlam.

The final moments of SmackDown saw an entirely new side of Braun Strowman who even attacked Alexa Bliss to show that he’s not the same man he once used to be.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown to make things more interesting for the two big events.

#5 Shane McMahon builds Shayna Baszler as an unstoppable force on WWE RAW Underground

Last week on WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler appeared on the RAW Underground segment and stood toe-to-toe with the gigantic Dabba-Kato. Shane McMahon had to step in to separate the two on WWE RAW, following which Baszler ran through a few women around RAW Underground to make her point.

Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast this week that Shane was a big fan of Baszler, and that’s the reason why he chose her to appear in RAW Underground at a time when the creatives of the Red brand do not have space in the RAW Women’s Championship picture for her.

"Yes, there were a lot of changes to the RAW Women's title picture and the idea of Shayna Baszler being there is in and out. She has been very in and out of plans. But what I will say is that Shane McMahon is actually a very big fan of Baszler. So he saw a chance to use her, and I thought in that particular environment, he used her very well."

Keeping that in mind, we could see Shane further push Baszler on RAW Underground to make her an unstoppable force. This week, Shane must allow Baszler to run through some more talent before announcing that anyone who can dare to last in the ring against The Queen of Spades for a set limit of time will earn a reward.

Such a storyline will make Baszler the benchmark for RAW Underground and allow WWE to build the former NXT Women’s Champion for a push into the RAW Women’s Championship picture later on.