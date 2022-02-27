5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Brock Lesnar made his way out on RAW last week with the WWE Championship. He had an exchange of words with Paul Heyman before confirming his appearance on SmackDown later in the week.

Bianca Belair also made a statement by hitting the K.O.D. on Doudrop and pinning her on RAW. She will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Dolph Ziggler cheated his way to a victory over Tommaso Ciampa on NXT. Bron Breakker arrived after the match to save Ciampa and book a huge tag team match for this week.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on the show. Who will become the next winner of the tournament?

Ronda Rousey came out for an interview on SmackDown. She was ambushed by Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair but managed to fight the two heels off. Rousey will now face Deville in her first match on SmackDown this week.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 In things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week: Finn Balor must win the United States Championship

Damian Priest has been on a roll on WWE RAW. He issued an open challenge for his United States Championship last week that was answered by Shelton Benjamin. Despite Cedric Alexander trying to help his partner, Benjamin was unable to defeat The Archer of Infamy.

After the match, Finn Balor returned to challenge Priest for the United States Championship. The two men are set to battle for the title on this week’s show.

Balor is one of WWE’s best in-ring performers who hasn’t been very successful since his main roster return. The creative team must look to put a title on The Prince to get him going once again.

He must put on a good fight against The Archer of Infamy and defeat him to win the championship. Priest has held the title for some time and has had a good run with it. WWE could look to move him out of the mid-card title scene and push him to the top following WrestleMania.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Damian Priest is now the longest reigning WWE United States Champion of the brand-split era, and the longest overall since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley from 2013-14. Damian Priest is now the longest reigning WWE United States Champion of the brand-split era, and the longest overall since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley from 2013-14.

It could be the perfect time to take the title off Priest with WrestleMania on the horizon. Judging by Edge’s promo on the show last week, The Archer of Infamy could very well become The Ultimate Opportunist’s opponent at The Show of Shows.

Edited by Debottam Saha