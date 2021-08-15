5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

RK-Bro seem to be going through a phase on WWE RAW. Even though Riddle is all up for teaming with Randy Orton again, The Viper seems to be against the idea. The two individuals have had matches against the current RAW Tag Team Champions in recent weeks. Will they ultimately enter the RAW Tag Team Championship picture just in time for SummerSlam?

Charlotte Flair played spoilsport in the match between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on RAW last week. WWE could have the three women face off on this week’s show before they compete in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

WWE NXT simply used a video package to build towards the NXT Championship match between Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe. Unsurprisingly, the creative team did better at building the match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver 36. Kross and Joe could appear on this week’s show to build to their match.

Ilja Dragunov appeared on the episode and soon found himself in a match against former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. Dragunov lost the match due to WALTER’s distraction. Imperium could look to attack and weaken Dragunov this week before his match against The Ring General.

John Cena and Roman Reigns had a great promo battle on WWE SmackDown to build towards their match for SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins created hype around his match against Edge alone this week. Will Edge appear next Friday to target Rollins one last time before SummerSlam?

King Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to win the Intercontinental Championship on the show. Nakamura could end up finding his first challenger for the title in time for the big pay-per-view.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Riddle must save Randy Orton from an attack by AJ Styles and Omos on WWE RAW

Randy Orton returned to WWE RAW last week after spending some time away from the ring. He did not want to waste any more time and opened up the show to address the WWE Universe. Riddle interrupted him, but The Viper made it clear that he did not want to team up with The Original Bro again.

Later in the night, Orton competed against AJ Styles in a big match. Omos tried to interfere in the contest a few times before Riddle appeared to take him out and give Orton the chance to finish off Styles.

At the end of it all, it looked like The RK-Bro would be back in business. However, The Viper showed his true colors and RKO-ed Riddle to end the show.

This week on RAW, The Viper is set to take on Omos in what promises to be an exhilerating contest. Orton must win on his own before the RAW Tag Team Champions deliver a two-on-one beatdown.

The Original Bro must then come to Orton’s aid and clear the ring before both men team up again to challenge Styles and Omos for the championships for SummerSlam. The angle will give WWE a good way to build towards a RAW Tag Team Championship match for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

