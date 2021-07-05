5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles and Riddle on WWE RAW to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. McIntyre will be one of eight men from RAW and SmackDown looking to win the MITB contract on July 18 in front of live fans.

Nikki Cross continued her winning streak as she defeated Shayna Baszler with a little help from Alexa Bliss. Will Cross and Bliss form another team on RAW in the weeks to come? Meanwhile, Ricochet and John Morrison had a great contest on RAW. Will either of them end up receiving a singles push soon?

WWE NXT hosted some interesting matches and segments last week. Xia Li knocked out Mercedes Martinez with a lethal kick, while Karrion Kross nearly ran Johnny Gargano over in the parking lot.

However, the biggest surprise was Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott’s victory over Bronson Reed to win the NXT North American Championship. Will Hit Row slowly take over the entire NXT brand in the months to come?

Roman Reigns was missing from last week’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Jimmy Uso tried to fill in his cousin’s shoes. The decision proved to be very costly for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion who was brutally beaten down by Edge.

Take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 Xavier Woods must pin MVP on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods and Bobby Lashley had an intense match inside Hell in a Cell on WWE RAW a few weeks back. The two superstars gave it their all before Lashley was able to get the better of Woods and pick up the win.

After the match, Lashley and MVP continued to punish Woods as Kofi Kingston was forced to watch from outside the cell. Last week, Kofi came out to cut a passionate promo and call out Bobby Lashley and MVP.

While the WWE Champion did not show up, MVP came out to rub some salt on Kofi’s wounds. MVP received a Trouble in Paradise for his efforts from Kofi to end the segment.

This week on RAW, Kingston and Woods will team up to take on Lashley and MVP. This will likely be a big contest that will headline the show. WWE could be looking to give Woods a push, and the creative team should allow him to end the match with a victory.

While the WWE Champion should be protected in the finish, the company must allow Woods to hit the final blow and pick up the win by pinning MVP.

Kofi will face Lashley for the WWE title at Money in the Bank. A victory for him and Woods will allow him to gain more momentum. It will also allow Woods to get ahead as a singles superstar on RAW.

