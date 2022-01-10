5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

With Royal Rumble coming up this month, WWE will be looking to push several storylines on this week’s shows. Bobby Lashley defeated three other men to become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship again. He will look to get in the same ring as Brock Lesnar this week before their first-ever one-on-one match.

Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan will compete to determine who will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble. WWE will also announce more participants for the Royal Rumble matches.

This week, AJ Styles will compete in his first singles match on WWE NXT 2.0. He will take on Grayson Waller in a blockbuster contest. Bron Breakker will also look to kick off his NXT Championship reign in style after defeating Tommaso Ciampa.

Roman Reigns was given a surprise by Adam Pearce on SmackDown last week. Seth Rollins was the man handpicked by Pearce to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. How will The Tribal Chief react to the booking on this week’s show?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Bobby Lashley must lock Brock Lesnar in the Hurt Lock on WWE RAW

WWE fans got a taste of what to expect in a contest between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at Day 1. The two men came face to face in the ring for the first time during the Fatal-Five-Way Match for the WWE Championship.

Lashley was able to put down Lesnar a couple of times with massive Spears. He also locked in The Beast Incarnate in the Hurt Lock and nearly made him tap out. However, Lesnar won the contest with some F5s.

Lashley defeated Seth Rollins, Big E, and Kevin Owens a night later to become the #1 contender to Lesnar’s WWE Championship. It will be one of the biggest matches at this year’s Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate will likely show up with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW. Lesnar and his advocate must talk down Lashley before MVP interrupts them. This must lead to a war of words between the two sides, leading to a brawl.

The All-Mighty must get the better of Lesnar and lock him in the Hurt Lock once again to prove his dominance. The angle will help Lesnar look vulnerable for once while putting over Lashley.

Lesnar has his eyes firmly set on Roman Reigns. He hasn’t taken Lashley too seriously yet, and the angle will also help make their WWE Championship rivalry and match more interesting.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh