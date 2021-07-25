5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week- Alexa Bliss' magic; massive return

Nikki A.S.H. won the WWE Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night. She couldn't wait too long and decided to cash in the contract on Monday night against Charlotte Flair. Nikki won the RAW Women’s Champion after pinning Flair for the title at the event.

The RAW Tag Team Champions suffered a setback after teaming up with John Morrison on Monday night. Will The Viking Raiders win the titles on this week’s show? Drew McIntyre vented his frustration at Jinder Mahal and his henchmen. Will Mahal pay for costing McIntyre the Money in the Bank ladder match?

Karrion Kross kept teasing Samoa Joe throughout WWE NXT this week. Will The Herald of Doomsday pay for laying his hands on the brand’s General Manager?

Xia Li failed to defeat Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship on the show. Who will step up to the champion next? Will Dakota Kai betray her friend soon to get a title shot at NXT TakeOver 36?

Finn Balor made his in-ring return on WWE SmackDown against Sami Zayn. Balor defeated his former rival and immediately tried to get into the Universal Championship picture with Roman Reigns.

He wasn’t the only ambitious superstar on SmackDown this week as a massive brawl broke out between the top superstars of the mid-card. Who will get in a rivalry with Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship next?

Let us take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 AJ Styles and Omos must defeat The Viking Raiders on WWE RAW

The Viking Raiders got a WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match against AJ Styles and Omos at Money in the Bank. Erik and Ivar tried their best to defeat Styles and Omos but failed to win the title.

Last week, The Viking Raiders teamed up with Riddle to defeat the RAW Tag Team Champions and John Morrison. WWE will give The Viking Raiders another shot at the titles this week.

Styles and Omos must first have a backstage disagreement with Riddle and the returning Randy Orton on this week’s show. They must go on to defeat Erik and Ivar once again to retain their titles and end the rivalry on RAW.

In a fight with The Viking Raiders, AJ Styles & Omos retained the #WWERaw Tag Team Championships with Omos getting the pin. #MITB pic.twitter.com/9kJ6XH6ZvZ — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 19, 2021

While The Viking Raiders are a great tag team, the company must end the rivalry this week to build towards an even bigger feud. Orton has been away from RAW for some time, and it's time to bring him back to the fold with the fans back in the arena.

WWE must then book a title match between the RAW Tag Team Champions and the R-K-Bros. With WWE SummerSlam coming up, the company will be looking for some top feuds involving the company's biggest superstars.

