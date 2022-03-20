5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

With just a couple of weeks left until the biggest sports entertainment event of the year, WWE will be looking to build several rivalries this week. RAW will likely aim to book a United States Championship match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the event.

Fans will likely find out whether Bianca Belair will be able to compete at The Show of Shows, or if WWE will need to find a replacement for her to face Becky Lynch. AJ Styles will also return to address his status for WrestleMania after the vicious attack he suffered at the hands of Edge.

Over on NXT, the rainbow brand will build towards the upcoming TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event. Two NXT North American Championship match qualifiers will take place on this week's show. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose will prepare for her NXT Women’s Championship against Cora Jade.

On the blue brand, the rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has also reached its boiling point. It will be interesting to see what more the creative team can add to it on Friday Night SmackDown.

Otherwise, it will be interesting to see who challenges Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming show. With WrestleMania quickly approaching, the creative team will scramble to find a suitable challenger for him.

Fans can expect a loaded week of wrestling with two big events on the horizon. Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Veer must arrive on WWE RAW to challenge Omos

Omos has competed in several squash matches on WWE RAW recently. Last week, he came across his toughest challenger in the form of Commander Azeez. Still, he defeated the large man to continue his winning streak on RAW.

Omos will likely face Apollo Crews in a one-on-one match this week. He must defeat Crews before coming face-to-face with his opponent for WrestleMania 38.

Veer should finally arrive on RAW to challenge the giant to a match at WrestleMania 38. WWE has been advertising Veer’s arrival on the brand for several months now. He needs to finally come out and challenge the biggest man on the roster.

Veer is a large superstar who has picked up some impressive victories on Main Event. WWE could look to book a massive battle between the two giants and possibly give Veer a win at The Show of Shows in order to give him a massive push.

#4. Cody Rhodes must come out to challenge Seth Rollins to a match at WrestleMania 38

Is Cody Rhodes ready to make his WWE return before WrestleMania?

Seth Rollins has been desperately looking for a match at WrestleMania this year. He failed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens a few weeks ago. KO and Rollins later competed for a chance to host “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. The Visionary came up short in that bout, so he's still looking for a way to somehow make it to The Show of Shows.

Reports suggest that Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE after his successful run in AEW. In theory, the company could use him to draw an even bigger crowd to WrestleMania. With that in mind, WWE must bring out Cody on RAW this week, just when Rollins has lost all hope of performing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The American Dream must interrupt Rollins’ promo during the show and offer him a match at WrestleMania 38. A match between the two men would be fantastic for the show, as it would create a lot more hype and give fans something new to look forward to.

#3. Solo Sikoa must defeat Roderick Strong on WWE NXT

Solo Sikoa needs to get back on a winning streak

Solo Sikoa challenged Gunther to a match on the March 1, 2022 episode of WWE NXT. Even though he put up a good fight against The Ring General, he failed to defeat him. Sikoa will return to the ring this week for the first time since this loss to face Roderick Strong. The winner will qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Strong hasn’t been in the ring on NXT for some time himself. In addition to a brief trip to NXT UK, he is doing a great job at training the next generation of wrestlers as part of The Diamond Mine. This week on NXT, the writers could use Strong to rebuild Sikoa as a top force on the brand.

Even though he has suffered a setback recently, a dominant win over the veteran will help Sikoa get back in the game. He must put away Strong after a hard-fought match to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. A memorable performance at the show could set him for a big push on the roster.

#2. Grayson Waller must qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Sanga could help Grayson Waller get another big win

A-Kid made a remarkable debut against KUSHIDA on WWE NXT last week. The two men put on a great contest before A-Kid pinned the Japanese Superstar to pick up a victory in his debut match.

This week, The Spanish Sensation will take on Grayson Waller in a qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match. Waller has been one of the best heels on the brand, and Sanga's presence has helped him reach another level.

This week, A-Kid must perform his heart out and come close to a win over Waller before Sanga helps the heel steal a win. This outcome would be the perfect way to push Waller as a heel and protect A-Kid from a clean loss.

A-Kid still has a long way to go in NXT after he made his debut last week. Meanwhile, Waller could come across as a legitimate contender for the North American Championship.

#1. Xavier Woods must return to help Kofi Kingston on SmackDown

The recent injury to Big E has added to Kofi Kingston’s woes on WWE SmackDown. He looked to get some revenge on Ridge Holland last week, but he failed to win their singles match on Friday.

Sheamus and Butch ensured that Kingston was unable to pick up a win on the show. This week, the company will likely book another match between the New Day star and one of the heels. The former WWE Champion will likely find it difficult to overcome the three heels on his own without Big E.

For this reason, Xavier Woods must return to help Kingston get the better of Sheamus, Butch, and Holland. WWE was reportedly building towards a six-man tag team match between New Day and the three villains. With Big E out of the picture, Woods could team up with Kofi in a handicap match against the three men at WrestleMania.

The company could also look to add Ricochet or another babyface to the match to even the odds and give fans an exciting six-man tag team match at The Show of Shows.

