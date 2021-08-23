5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week

Fans watched Karrion Kross pick up another victory over Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW. Nikki A.S.H. faced a couple of losses on the show and lost a lot of momentum ahead of her title defense at WWE SummerSlam. She failed to retain her title on Saturday, tapping out to Flair’s Figure 8.

Meanwhile, RK-Bro reunited to challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. Randy Orton and Riddle outsmarted Styles and Omos to win the titles for the first time together.

Roman Reigns vowed to quit WWE if he lost his match to John Cena at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief’s confidence paid off and he pinned Cena to retain his title after a great contest.

Seth Rollins failed to put down Edge at SummerSlam. He will likely look to vent his frustration on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Becky Lynch returned to pick up a surprise championship victory on Saturday, while Brock Lesnar returned to confront a dominant champion in WWE.

On WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis got engaged during the episode to surprise the WWE Universe. Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross to become the new NXT Champion at TakeOver 36, while Ilja Dragunov finally slayed The Ring General at the show.

Take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown post-SummerSlam and TakeOver 36 this week.

#5. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali must defeat T-Bar and Mace in a tag team match on WWE RAW

halal guys pic.twitter.com/Jms9rja5kr — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2021

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali have formed quite an interesting tag team on WWE RAW. The tag team has kept both men in the spotlight, especially after Ali’s RETRIBUTION faction failed to take off.

Ali and Mansoor have been involved in a storyline with T-Bar and Mace for some time on RAW. The two teams have traded victories in singles and tag team matches.

This week on RAW, WWE must host another match between the two teams. The two teams must have a longer match on RAW than usual before Mansoor and Ali pick up the victory.

WWE has formed many makeshift tag teams on RAW that have done well over the past couple of years. Mansoor and Ali could end up doing the same and soon get in the race for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Not thrilled with how @AliWWE interfered in the match… BUT LOOK AT THESE SMILES! pic.twitter.com/IlyZpiiQxk — Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) August 18, 2021

Ali has been an outstanding performer in the ring for the past few years. He deserves to stay in the spotlight and win a title in WWE sooner rather than later.

Edited by Jack Cunningham