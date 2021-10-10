5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The second night of the WWE Draft took place on RAW this week. A few big names switched brands in hopes of shaking things up. Becky Lynch announced she will be heading to the red brand following Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is still looking to take Big E’s title away before moving to SmackDown. What will the two men do when they face off in the ring this week?

Tommaso Ciampa found his next two opponents on WWE NXT. Hit Row’s Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott also finally decided to give Santos Escobar a shot at his NXT North American Championship after not defending his title for a long time.

Toxic Attraction tried to take down Raquel Gonzalez while Tony D’Angelo made an impressive debut on Tuesday night.

Roman Reigns gave Paul Heyman a chance to come clean on WWE SmackDown. Reigns’ Special Counsel confirmed that he was loyal to The Tribal Chief and that Brock Lesnar would suffer a terrible loss at Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair showcased her strength on SmackDown and took out Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. Will Belair and Banks manage to get on the same page on RAW when they take on Becky and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Sasha Banks must leave Bianca Belair to take the pin on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch are currently feuding for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. On Friday night, Belair took both women down to prove her authority on SmackDown.

This week on RAW, Belair will team up with The Boss to take on Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match. Flair does not have a challenger for her RAW Women’s Championship, but she could soon find one.

During the tag team match on Monday, Belair and Banks must get in a disagreement. This must force Banks to leave her partner and walk to the back.

Flair or Lynch must then finish Belair off and win the contest. The angle will help further build The Boss as a heel. It'll also allow Belair to come across as a bigger babyface before the Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel.

