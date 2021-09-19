5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship last week on RAW. The victory allowed him his first world championship in WWE.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy failed to defeat Damian Priest for the United States Championship. Priest had offered Hardy the chance to fight him for the title. After the match, Sheamus attacked both men before being taken out by The Archer of Infamy.

NXT ushered in a new era and hosted a title match to crown the new champion. Tommaso Ciampa defeated three other men to win his second NXT Championship.

Bron Breakker made an impressive debut on NXT, while The Creed Brothers continued to destroy another tag team. KUSHIDA returned to the show and accepted Roderick Strong’s challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Big E showed up on SmackDown with the WWE Championship. He teamed up with Finn Balor to defeat The Usos in a non-title match. Liv Morgan nearly broke Carmella’s nose on the show. She challenged The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE to a match at Extreme Rules.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs after the latter won a match. Nakamura will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Crews this week.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. The New Day must defeat The Bloodline on WWE RAW

WWE announced a huge match between The New Day and The Bloodline on this week’s RAW. Roman Reigns and The Usos will be on the Red brand to give the show a boost.

The New Day is the premiere faction on RAW. It would be good to see the two top factions of RAW and SmackDown go head to head days before Extreme Rules.

Reigns has had all the momentum over the past several months. Meanwhile, The Usos recently took a loss from Big E and Balor on SmackDown. WWE must allow Big E to shine on Monday to help his team pick up the win.

Big E must hit the final move on one of the Usos to pick up the victory and give himself and his team a big boost. He recently won the WWE Championship, and the company needs to give him some big moments and victories to make him come across as a top champion.

