5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown after Royal Rumble

WWE had an eventful week where not only did the Superstars of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown get a chance to showcase their talent on their own brands, but also got to appear at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title against Goldberg and managed to break Goldberg's new return streak. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, defeated Kevin Owens after both men put each other through a lot of punishment for the Universal Championship.

Bianca Belair and Edge surprised the world with phenomenal performances during the Royal Rumble matches, and it will be great to watch the two Superstars appear at WrestleMania. WWE NXT Superstars also got a chance to shine during the Rumble matches.

Who will the two Superstars challenge at The Show of Shows? And was the return of several top names just for one night only, or will a few stick around for some big matches?

Additionally, on NXT, The Undisputed ERA once again gave some backup to NXT Champion Finn Balor. Santos Escobar managed to escape his match against Curt Stallion, but he will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship this week.

In this article, let's look at five things that must happen in WWE this week.

#5 WWE RAW must find the next challenger for Asuka

Asuka last defended her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Lana in November. Over the past two months, WWE has failed to build any new challengers for Asuka’s title and has kept her involved in a partnership with Lana, followed by Charlotte Flair.

While Asuka and Flair’s alliance did not necessarily click, WWE kept Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship out of the picture for some time. Now that Asuka has lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Flair, WWE must start building Asuka’s next challenger this week.

Asuka’s current reign as the Champion has been forgettable, and WWE needs to step up the game on WWE RAW on the road to WrestleMania. Bianca Belair won the Women’s Royal Rumble, and fans could watch her appear on RAW to tease a match against The Empress of Tomorrow.

On the other hand, fans could watch an NXT Superstar debut on WWE RAW and challenge Asuka, or an established WWE RAW Superstar could come forward to begin a rivalry with her.

WWE needs to heat up the WWE RAW Women’s title, and the creatives must begin building a rivalry for her starting this week.