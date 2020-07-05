5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE could have some interesting things planned for this week's episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

The second night of the Great American Bash and Extreme Rules are just around the corner.

Ali Akber

With Extreme Rules on the horizon, WWE has a lot of options to play with

With the ongoing NXT Great American Bash and the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, WWE has been building some great matches and rivalries that are keeping the fans indulged in the product.

WWE RAW has seen the return of Dolph Ziggler on the brand who has aimed for the top straight away and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. On the other hand, SmackDown’s Sasha Banks has her eyes on Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship.

Randy Orton seems to have become The Legend Killer once again, while Bobby Lashley is leaving no stone unturned to make a huge impact in WWE.

WWE NXT hosted its first night of the Great American Bash where Io Shirai had a great match with Banks while Tegan Nox, Dexter Lumis, and Timothy Thatcher managed to make an impact. All eyes will be on the main event of night 2 of the Great American Bash where NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will compete in a Winner Takes All match.

WWE SmackDown saw a good match between Drew Gulak and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, while Matt Riddle defeated John Morrison before getting into a couple of new feuds.

Bayley was able to overcome Alexa Bliss thanks to a disqualification, while Shinsuke Nakamura defeated one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston. However, the night was sort of ruined by Sheamus's "toast " of Jeff Hardy which fell flat on its face.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week.

#5 Apollo Crews forms a new faction on WWE RAW

Apollo Crews has been getting a lot of screen time since returning to RAW and becoming the United States Champion. The uber-athletic Superstar is enjoying his time on RAW with his first Championship belt, but it seems like Bobby Lashley won’t let him stay the Champion for much longer.

Last week on RAW, Lashley’s associate MVP was able to pull off a big upset as he managed to defeat Apollo in a non-title match. On the other hand, Ricochet felt the wrath of Lashley who not only defeated the high-flyer but knocked him out with the Full Nelson hold before locking his partner Cedric Alexander in the same hold.

This week on RAW, WWE must book a handicap match between Lashley and the team of Ricochet and Alexander. Lashley must win the match, after which MVP and Lashley must beat down the two babyfaces before Apollo comes out to make the save.

This will allow WWE to make a new mid-card babyface faction with Apollo as its leader and give Lashley a chance to go after Apollo and his United States Championship. Even if Apollo goes on to lose his title, he could still maintain some value on RAW as the leader of the faction.

