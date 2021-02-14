5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

With the Elimination Chamber event being just one week away, WWE has been building some big storylines to make the event a success.

Last week, WWE RAW kicked off with a huge announcement. Shane McMahon announced that Drew McIntyre would defend the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber.

Apart from that, Lana managed to defeat Nia Jax once again, this time in a Tables Match. Lacey Evans also defeated Charlotte Flair to become the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT mostly built towards the TakeOver: Vengeance Day pay-per-view. Cameron Grimes returned during the show and announced that he had become rich during his time away from the ring. On the other hand, Scarlett pushed William Regal to book a match between Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar for this week’s NXT.

On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman corrected Adam Pearce and announced that the Universal Championship will not be defended inside the Elimination Chamber. Instead, the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match will challenge Reigns for the title later in the night.

Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Keith Lee and Riddle must team up to defeat The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, good friends Keith Lee and Riddle got an opportunity to become the next challenger for Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship. Riddle has been in a rivalry with Lashley for some time now, while RAW decided to throw Lee into the picture as well.

After a hard-fought match, Lee delivered a Spirit Bomb to Riddle inside the ring and pinned him to pick up the victory. While it looked like The Original Bro was out of the United States Championship picture, Lashley arrived to attack both men after their match.

This somehow prompted the higher-ups to add Riddle to the United States Championship bout at Elimination Chamber and make it a Triple Threat Match.

Riddle and Lee must team up on this week’s RAW and take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Business ahead of Elimination Chamber. Both men will take on Lashley of The Hurt Business on Sunday, and they must show their worth once again against the RAW Tag Team Champions.

WWE must allow Riddle and The Limitless One to pick up the victory and cause a further divide between Alexander and Benjamin. It will also cause some problems for The All-Mighty before his big match on Sunday, where he could finally lose his United States Championship without getting pinned.