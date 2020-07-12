5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

With Extreme Rules on the horizon, WWE must deliver a few big episodes to build excitement for the show.

Extreme Rules will hold some of the biggest matches from RAW and SmackDown!

There's a lot stacked up for this week's shows!

WWE Extreme Rules is just a week away and WWE is trying to have a huge build towards the event to ensure that it can deliver and retain its fans. WWE NXT, on the other hand, had a couple of great nights for the Great American Bash and will be looking to get back on track after a few massive matches shook up the entire brand to its core.

Last week’s RAW saw the return of Heath Slater, possibly for one night only, as he faced his former friend and current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Rey Mysterio chose the stipulation for his match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules while MVP unveiled the new United States Championship.

However, the night belonged to SmackDown’s Bayley and Sasha Banks who once again stole another show with a couple of great matches against top Superstars.

NXT hosted one of the biggest matches of the brand as we saw Keith Lee become the first-ever NXT Double Champion after defeating Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. Mercedes Martinez made a remarkable return to the ring while Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano had a successful night where they scored victories over Mia Yim and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

SmackDown lagged behind this week but still had a few high points that included another heelish victory for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks and a dominating performance by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

A recap of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s WWE Money in the Bank 2020 match and Jeff Hardy’s segment on The Miz TV watered down the program a bit.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to continue the final build towards Extreme Rules.

#5 Sasha Banks & Bayley retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Kairi Sane made a surprise return to WWE RAW last week just days after rumors circulated that the Japanese Superstar was heading back to her homeland. Sane competed against Sasha Banks in a great match that saw both the WWE Superstars perform really well, but the match ended in a disqualification.

Later in the night, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka took on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a Champion vs. Champion match and defeated The Role Model convincingly.

This week, The Kabuki Warriors will take on Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. After watching last week’s matches, we can safely say that this will be a show stealer and give fans some great entertainment.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships must not change hands before Extreme Rules

⛱ @KairiSaneWWE is back.



Btw, The rotation of that umbrella makes me dizzy🤪🌀 pic.twitter.com/Q8sagzaKSa — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 8, 2020

WWE must allow the heels to defeat Asuka and Sane after a great battle by pulling off some heelish tactics. This will allow the Japanese Superstars to retain their value ahead of Extreme Rules where Asuka will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against The Legit Boss.

Banks and Bayley need to retain the titles to increase their value just like they’ve been doing for the past couple of months and give fans some great entertainment across all three brands of WWE. With The Pirate Princess’s future in the company uncertain, it won’t be a wise decision to hand the titles to The Kabuki Warriors.

