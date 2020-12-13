5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE has been booking some interesting angles for the top championships over the past few weeks. WWE RAW has seen Drew McIntyre come across several challenges. Not only does The Scottish Psychopath have to keep an eye out for AJ Styles, but he has to watch his back for Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz.

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka has also found an unlikely partner in Lana to challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Additionally, the Tag Team Championship scene on RAW is also heating up. This week, we could watch The New Day find their challengers for WWE TLC.

The Prince of NXT returned during last week’s show to make his intentions clear. Even though he was met with several potential challengers, Finn Balor decided to it to William Regal to decide his next opponent.

WWE SmackDown saw the return of Carmella to the ring after seven months. She competed in a match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. However, it was the storyline between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that got even more intense. We will likely see the two men further their rivalry on this week’s SmackDown.

With the action heating up with each passing day, we will look at the five things that must happen in WWE during this week’s shows.

#5 Cedric Alexander challenges The New Day on WWE RAW for TLC

The Hurt Business has been doing an excellent job on WWE RAW for the past few months now. However, Bobbly Lashley has been the faction’s top performer, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have managed to compete in some high-profile matches as a tag team since siding up with MVP.

WWE has been looking to strengthen the RAW tag team division, and it seems like they’ve finally seen some potential in Alexander and Benjamin. A couple of weeks ago, Alexander challenged Xavier Woods to a match and defeated him clean.

Last week on RAW, Alexander challenged Kofi Kingston to a match after he’d defeated Benjamin, and managed to beat the former WWE Champion. It now seems like WWE is looking to build Alexander as a breakout star of The Hurt Business, and we could watch the Superstar challenge The New Day this week.

While Alexander and Benjamin have already gotten their RAW Tag Team Championship opportunities before, Alexander could lay down a final challenge to The New Day.

Alexander could go against MVP’s will and demand a final shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC.

This will allow WWE to book a major RAW Tag Team Match for TLC while giving Alexander a push as he’s trying to make it big on his own.