5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE Extreme Rules had some interesting matches with some crazy happenings. It saw WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman drowning in a swamp and WWE legend Rey Mysterio having his eye popped out.

This past week’s RAW and SmackDown built on the results of Extreme Rules, while WWE NXT started to build towards the recently announced WWE TakeOver XXX event.

During WWE RAW, we saw Kairi Sane defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match after which Stephanie McMahon announced a RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks for this week.

The WWE Champion once again agreed to fight Dolph Ziggler for the title, while Randy Orton’s heinous actions led to another WWE Legend getting sent to the hospital.

WWE NXT saw the NXT Champion Keith Lee relinquish his NXT North American Championship for the greater good of the brand. Bronson Reed then became the first man to progress to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match scheduled for NXT TakeOver XXX.

Karrion Kross made the biggest impact as not only did he defeat Dominik Dijakovic at the end of the night, but he ended up injuring the giant with his heelish attacks.

WWE SmackDown ended the week with a big match between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy to possibly end their rivalry. Matt Riddle set his eyes on King Corbin after his match with Tony Nese, while Nikki Cross defeated her friend Alexa Bliss to earn another shot at Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE has been building towards some big storylines and matches recently, and there are at least 5 things they must do this week on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown to make things even more exciting.

#5 The Viper announces the WWE Champion as his next target on RAW

One of the biggest segments scheduled for this week’s WWE RAW will see Randy Orton open the show to announce his next victim. In case you haven’t been in touch with The Viper’s recent antics, he has taken out Christian on WWE RAW following his victory over Edge and targeted The Big Show last week.

After punishing the big man on WWE RAW during an Unsanctioned match, Orton ended the night by RKOing Show and then delivered a Punt Kick to make a huge statement.

This week, The Viper must come out to talk about his achievements and how he is a 13-time World Champion and the absolute best. After talking down legends such as Edge and Big Show, Orton must announce that he will now target the WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are set to compete for the WWE Championship on this week’s WWE RAW, and we will likely see an end to their rivalry by the end of the night.

SummerSlam is on the horizon and the WWE Championship match will be a major part of the match card. Therefore, WWE will need to push Orton into the WWE Championship picture soon as he could target the WWE Champion in the absence of The Rated-R Superstar.