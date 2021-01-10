5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week

WWE has had an exciting week. WWE RAW hosted Legends Night where fans watched a few solid tag team and non-title matches take place. However, the match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee stole the show as the WWE Championship was successfully defended.

After the title match. Goldberg made his return to WWE RAW where he challenged McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Following WWE RAW, WWE NXT hosted New Year’s Evil where a few big matches took place. Raquel Gonzalez showed her dominance by defeating former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match. Plus, Finn Balor once again successfully defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly before both men were sent to the hospital.

WWE SmackDown arguably delivered the best show of the three, where Universal Champion Roman Reigns outshined the rest of the roster. While The Tribal Chief did not compete in any matches during the night, he was involved in two monumental segments.

Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura teased a shift in their characters, and it will be interesting to see what they both do this week.

After a great first week of wrestling in 2021, let’s look at 5 things that must happen on WWE’s shows this week.

#5 Lacey Evans must defeat Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW

On last week’s WWE RAW where fans saw several legends appear, Ric Flair decided to show up at ringside to support his daughter Charlotte Flair during a tag team match. Charlotte and Asuka took on Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match to show their dominance.

While Charlotte and Asuka were the favorites to win the match, a mistake from Ric Flair caused Charlotte to be pinned by Royce.

Throughout the match, Evans continued to impress and hit on The Nature Boy, and The Queen was visibly not happy. This led to Charlotte belittling Ric and sending him off backstage.

Keeping that in mind, WWE must book a one-on-one match between Flair and Evans this week. WWE could make things more interesting by putting a Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity on the line.

On WWE RAW, Evans must be allowed to pick up the victory over Charlotte. This will make things very interesting for the women’s division, and also fuel Charlotte’s possible heel turn. Will WWE look to build towards a RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Charlotte for Royal Rumble?