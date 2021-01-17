5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week

WWE has upped its game since the beginning of 2021 and has delivered some good shows. WWE RAW is still in the building phase, but NXT and SmackDown have been knocking it out of the park week after week.

Last week’s WWE RAW saw Keith Lee and Sheamus team up before locking horns in the ring. The two men will likely continue their love-hate relationship this week. Randy Orton, on the other hand, challenged Triple H to a match and ended up paying the price late in the show.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic kicked off on WWE NXT, and fans watched six top teams compete for a chance to progress in the tournament. However, it was the newfound friendship between NXT Champion Finn Balor and The Undisputed ERA that caught the eye of the WWE Universe.

WWE SmackDown had some big moments, where Roman Reigns shined with his villainous character once again. He wasn’t the only Superstar who impressed during the night, as Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Apollo Crews were the other big names who had a good show.

Will Crews bag the Intercontinental Championship this week? And who will progress in the Dusty Rhodes Classic? Let’s look at the 5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT this week.

#5 WWE must push Keith Lee and Sheamus as a tag team on RAW

Keith Lee and Sheamus got into a tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison on last week’s WWE RAW. Lee and Sheamus have made their differences apparent on a few occasions over the past few months, and it was interesting watching the two men compete together again.

The Celtic Warrior and The Limitless One were dominant throughout the match but had a fallout when Sheamus stole the tag to take down Morrison and pin him. While the two men celebrated their victory together, the honeymoon period did not last too long. Their celebration turned bitter and led to a match between the two men right away.

After a physical contest, Lee came out on top and was embraced by Sheamus once again following the match. The company seems to be building towards a tag team between the two men, and WWE RAW must continue to build them this week.

On this week’s show, WWE must give the pair another tag team match against a team like RETRIBUTION or Elias & Jaxson Ryker. Lee and Sheamus must be allowed to come out on top once again and show that they are ready to work together going forward on WWE RAW.

This will allow WWE RAW to build a massive makeshift tag team to strengthen the tag team division, with The New Day out of contention for some time. The two Superstars could earn RAW Tag Team Championships matches against The Hurt Business in the future, and stay out of the WWE Championship picture at the same time.