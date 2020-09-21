5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown the week of Sept. 21

With WWE Clash of Champions and the 31st edition of NXT TakeOver coming up next month, WWE has been working hard to develop the rivalries that will unfold during the two events.

Last week, the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, defeated the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Seth Rollins put down Dominik Mysterio in a Steel Cage match, while the match between Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was ruined by RETRIBUTION.

WWE NXT started with a great match between Shotzi Blackheart and WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai. Afterward, William Regal announced a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Shirai.

Regal also announced a Gauntlet Eliminator Match to choose the number one contender for Finn Balor’s NXT Championship. Meanwhile, Damian Priest defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain his NXT North American Championship.

Alexa Bliss entered a trance once again on WWE SmackDown after she delivered Bray Wyatt's finisher, Sister Abigail, to Lacey Evans. Jeff Hardy announced a big Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash of Champions. Also, Cesaro and Nakamura found the next challengers for their titles.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on WWE's three brands this week to build towards Clash of Champions and NXT TakeOver.

#5. Seth Rollins and Murphy become the No.1 Contenders to the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Last week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio competed in a Steel Cage match. Even though Rollins asked his disciple to remain backstage, Murphy appeared and tried to help The Monday Night Messiah win the match.

After the match, Rollins took out his frustration on Murphy by attacking him and slamming the steel cage door in his face.

This week, the two men will have to team up to face the teams of Andrade and Angel Garza, and Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. Andrade and Garza also seem to be on the verge of a break-up but Dominik and Humberto will be a new pairing.

With that in mind, WWE must allow the Monday Nigh Messiah and his disciple to win the contest and go on to challenge The Street Profits. Aaliyah Mysterio showed some concern for Murphy’s well-being on last week’s show. WWE could slowly pull her into the heel group if Rollins and Murphy stay united and aim for the tag title.