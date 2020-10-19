5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

After the 2020 Draft, a lot has happened in WWE. We’ve seen some Champions switch brands while many of WWE’s biggest Superstars have found new homes. WWE will now be looking to build towards the events for the end of this month.

During WWE RAW, The Street Profits exchanged their RAW Tag Team titles for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Lana surprised everyone by winning the Battle Royal to become the No.1 contender to Asuka’s WWE RAW Women’s Championship and will square off with The Empress Of Tomorrow on the season premiere of the Red brand.

On Wednesday, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae ruled WWE NXT, as the power couple delivered great performances during their matches. Damian Priest successfully retained his NXT North American Championship during the show, while Kyle O’Reilly sent a warning to whoever was behind the attack on Adam Cole.

Priest will be looking to defend his title against Gargano at Halloween Havoc and could end up sending a message to his challenger this week.

The season premiere of SmackDown saw several interbrand matches before many of its Superstars headed to RAW. The New Day had their final match on the show, while Sasha Banks and Bayley had a heated contract signing segment.

We also saw Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship after taking down Braun Strowman. He had an interesting segment with Jey Uso after his match. Jey could return on this week's show to address what happened last week, while The Boss will be looking to get Bayley's signature on the contract.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown on this week’s shows as the company looks to build towards NXT Halloween Havoc and WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5 RETRIBUTION set their sights on The New Day on WWE RAW

Truth awaits no one but me. pic.twitter.com/uw4Apxcb46 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

Last week on WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION was scheduled to appear with their leader Mustafa Ali for a promo segment. However, the same did not happen, and the company likely pushed the segment forward to not cause any disruptions to the WWE Draft.

This week, RETRIBUTION COULD appear with their leader on RAW and make yet another statement after Ali was revealed to be their leader.

The New Day was drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft, just minutes after they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During the episode of RAW, they traded their titles for the Tag Team titles instead.

Ali has a history with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, and to make things interesting, RETRIBUTION could attack the duo either during a match or after it to make a statement. The Hurt Business could get involved and come out to help The New Day, only to be beaten down by RETRIBUTION.

This will not only allow more Superstars to get involved in the storyline with RETRIBUTION but also keep The Hurt Business away from the RAW Tag Team Champions as they could ally with Kingston and Xavier Woods.

After the beatdown, Ali could cut his much-anticipated promo. A beatdown before the promo will be more impactful and will be the first one under Ali's direct order.