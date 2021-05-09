5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week- Eva Marie teases a big return; Cesaro gets taken out

The WWE Championship picture heated up on RAW last week as Bobby Lashley dominated Braun Strowman to make a statement. Lashley will face Drew McIntyre on this week’s RAW before the three men collide at WrestleMania Backlash.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair talked her way into the match between Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WrestleMania Backlash. Will Flair’s new friendship with Sonya Deville lead her to another RAW Women’s Championship victory?

Karrion Kross came out on WWE NXT to find a worthy challenger for his new title. The Herald of Doomsday came across multiple possible challengers for his NXT Championship, including the returning Finn Balor.

Raquel Gonzalez and Mercedes Martinez had a backstage interview session before their NXT Women’s Championship contest. Who will walk out as the NXT Women’s Champion on Tuesday night?

Jimmy Uso returned to WWE Smackdown after a long absence. He sided up with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at first but was left double-minded by the end of the show. Which side will Jimmy end up on in the months to come?

Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 Lily must continue to stalk superstars backstage on WWE RAW

What do you want to know about Lilly?? pic.twitter.com/SHvjSPJ5Rs — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 20, 2021

Alexa Bliss enjoyed playing second fiddle to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for quite some time on WWE RAW. Bliss was seen as the backbone in The Fiend’s extended rivalry with Randy Orton.

However, Bliss cost The Fiend his match against Orton at WrestleMania 37, and has been building her own storyline on Alexa’s Playground ever since. The Goddess has revealed a brand new character called Lily.

The evil doll seems to be in control of Bliss, and the former RAW Women’s Champion made a big revelation on RAW last week. Bliss claimed that Lily had her eyes on someone backstage on RAW. This helped build excitement around the storyline.

Lily was seen stalking Sonya Deville and Angel Garza backstage, and both superstars could fall under her spell in the coming weeks. However, WWE must stretch the angle further this week and allow Lily to stalk a few more big names.

RAW has had some ordinary segments over the past few weeks, and WWE could use Alexa’s story to make things a little more interesting. Garza should have a more aggressive attitude while Deville partners up with Charlotte Flair.

Lily must continue to target a few more RAW Superstars before choosing her next victim. Will Bliss and Lily ultimately target the new redhead on RAW?

