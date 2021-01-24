5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE RAW opened up with a message from Randy Orton to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Orton was attacked by Alexa Bliss last week and was left with serious burns to his face. WWE is doing well to build on the rivalry between Orton and Wyatt while keeping the two men apart, leading to the Royal Rumble.

Ricochet suffered a loss during last week’s WWE RAW, and fans could see WWE give The One and Only another shot at entering the Men’s Rumble match. That’s not all, as the new and more twisted side to Alexa Bliss could be further tuned during this week’s WWE RAW in time for the Women’s Rumble match.

Karrion Kross squashed another Superstar on WWE NXT, while Finn Balor found a partner in The Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O’Reilly. Fans also got to watch a couple of big victories for The Lucha House Party and the team of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

WWE SmackDown picked up the action right from where it left off from last week as Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman opened the show. Heyman got himself into a match against Adam Pearce, and The Tribal Chief managed to get back at the WWE Official. Billie Kay, on the other hand, tried to become a part of The Riott Squad once again.

Let’s look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 WWE RAW - Ricochet must get another opportunity to enter the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstars have been declaring their entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble since the turn of the year. A few Superstars did so after strong showings during matches, while others did in backstage segments, interviews, or through social media.

A couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, Drew Gulak, who is an incredible wrestler, was denied entry into the Royal Rumble match after he lost a match against AJ Styles, who has already made his way into the Rumble match. Last week, Ricochet suffered a similar fate after he delivered a great performance against Styles, but lost the match.

While Gulak’s exclusion from the Rumble will be surprising, Ricochet’s absence will truly be shocking. Ricochet was instrumental in Brock Lesnar’s elimination from the Royal Rumble match last year.

On this week’s show, WWE must right the wrong and allow Ricochet another chance to qualify for the 2021 Royal Rumble match. WWE must book Ricochet in a match against Styles or some other Superstar on WWE RAW to give him a chance to qualify, and The One and Only must deliver.

.@AJStylesOrg secures the win on #WWERaw against @KingRicochet, but both competitors looked like winners with that incredible performance!



👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q9sHkuHv5B — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

Ricochet is a former United States Champion who can give fans some memorable spots during the Rumble match. Keeping that in mind, his inclusion into the 30-man match can help the company build a better show.