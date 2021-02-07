5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

After the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, the company has done a good job at building certain storylines very well on WWE RAW, Smackdown and NXT. While Bianca Belair only appeared on SmackDown this week, Edge was allowed to take a victory lap over all three brands of the company.

Damian Priest made his debut on WWE RAW and defeated The Miz to mark an impressive start. Bad Bunny was seen with the Superstar, and it could lead to a partnership between the two men heading up to WrestleMania 37.

Riddle, on the other hand, lost his opportunity to win the United States Championship. Will The Bro rest easy after winning the match via disqualification?

NXT saw Pete Dunne and Finn Balor come face to face before the NXT Champion challenged Dunne to a match at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Edge then appeared to praise both men, and also warn them in the process. The Rated-R Superstar was later confronted by Karrion Kross backstage.

SmackDown saw Roman Reigns call out the Royal Rumble winner. Big E managed to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews. Who will be the next challenger to Big E’s title?

#5 Riddle must challenge Bobby Lashley to a Fight Pit match on WWE RAW

One of the biggest rivalries on WWE RAW is cooking up between Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Riddle controversially defeated Lashley to kick off 2021, and the two Superstars have been at each other ever since.

Last week on WWE RAW, the company once again allowed Riddle to defeat Lashley, this time via disqualification. The losses are making Lashley angrier and angrier, and this could lead to something big on the Red brand in the weeks to come.

On this week’s WWE RAW, the powers that be must allow Riddle to challenge Lashley to the first-ever Fight Pit match on the brand. The WWE Universe has already watched Riddle and Timothy Thatcher compete in a Fight Pit on NXT, and The Original Bro has expressed his desire to fight Lashley in the unforgiving structure.

Hey @tripleh, who do I have to call so I can beat up @fightbobby in the #FightPit for the #USTitle? pic.twitter.com/vTY2KZg8PV — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 27, 2021

Allowing these two hard-hitters to battle it out in the Fight Pit for the United Staes Championship could be perfect for the Red brand. Fight Pit matches have proven to be extremely physical and demanding, and both the Superstars have an MMA background. This could allow them to put on a stellar match on WWE RAW in the coming weeks.