5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week - New faction forms; Hall of Famer returns

WWE has had a rather exciting bunch of shows over the past week. The Viking Raiders impressed on WWE RAW once again, while Charlotte Flair lost her cool after a loss to Asuka.

In a surprising move, Braun Strowman came to the aid of Drew McIntyre. Strowman and McIntyre were unable to defeat T-Bar and Mace. Will the two former World Champions take down the heels on RAW this week?

Kyle O’Reilly returned to WWE NXT this week after his victory over Adam Cole at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. KOR expressed his desire to target the new NXT Champion and proved his worth once again by defeating Cameron Grimes.

KUSHIDA issued an Open Challenge for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The Open Challenge was answered by Oney Lorcan. KUSHIDA defeated Lorcan after a good match. Who will step up to KUSHIDA next?

WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan shower Cesaro with a lot of praise. Aleister Black made his return to WWE TV after more than six months out of action, while Apollo Crews defeated Kevin Owens. Will Bryan win his first Universal title on SmackDown this week? Or will he be forced to leave SmackDown after losing to Roman Reigns once again?

Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 The new Tag Team Champions must appear on WWE RAW

AJ Styles and Omos appeared as an unlikely tag team on WWE RAW. The two superstars slowly built themselves up and challenged The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 37.

Styles and Omos ended up winning the titles after the giant debutant squashed both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Styles and Omos were expected to show up for a celebration on RAW after WrestleMania.

However, that did not happen. The two WWE Superstars did not show up on RAW last week either, even though other tag teams appeared on the Red brand. Styles and Omos will need to make their title reign memorable and prove that WWE creative made the right decision by handing them the titles.

With that in mind, WWE must allow Styles and Omos to appear on RAW this week to celebrate their WrestleMania victory. The RAW Tag Team Championships picture hasn’t been too healthy over the past two years.

The Phenomenal One is someone who can help elevate the titles and the entire division in the months to come. Therefore, Styles and Omos must appear on RAW this week to help keep the scene interesting.

