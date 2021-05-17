5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week- New WWE Championship contender; Roman Reigns issues an ultimatum

WWE had an eventful week capped off by the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. WWE RAW hosted a few big matches to build towards the event.

Jinder Mahal returned to RAW with a couple of new bodyguards. Randy Orton showed his true colors after picking up a victory with Riddle and the New Day.

Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Rhea Ripley too managed to retain her title after taking down Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the pay-per-view.

Karrion Kross threw Austin Theory around like a ragdoll on WWE NXT before making him pass out to the Kross Jacket. Finn Balor appeared after the match to challenge the new NXT Champion to a rematch.

Pete Dunne nearly broke Leon Ruff’s fingers, while Raquel Gonzalez defeated Mercedes Martinez after a good match. Will Dakota Kai turn on Gonzalez soon and cost her the NXT Women’s Championship?

Cesaro proved himself once again on WWE SmackDown but failed to put down Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. The Swiss Superman seems to be back in a rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley, retaining her SmackDown Women’s title by rolling her up with the use of her hair. Will The Role Model get another shot at The EST’s title in the coming weeks?

Let’s take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Lily must target a former champion on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss and Lily are having the time of their lives on WWE RAW. Bliss has been hosting Alexa’s Playground on RAW and has made Lily’s intentions clear over the past couple of weeks.

Lily has her eyes on a superstar on RAW, and WWE must focus on building that storyline on this week’s show. Bliss and Lily must appear this week and start possessing former RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Asuka was one of the women who competed in the six-woman tag team match on RAW. Bliss and Lily appeared to watch the match closely. The Empress pinned Shayna Baszler to pick up the victory in the match.

Asuka has now fallen out of the RAW Women’s Championship picture after her loss at WrestleMania Backlash, and this could be Lily’s time to strike. Bliss and her doll could take control of Asuka and possibly take her back to her old Kana character to change things around on RAW.

Who do Alexa and Lily target first? My pick would be Asuka. Seems like she will fall out of the title scene after losing her rematch at Backlash. #WWERaw — Brim (@HeroTheoryBrim) May 11, 2021

The angle could help bring something different to the WWE Universe and give Bliss and Asuka a chance to work together. Lily could end up building an all-women faction on RAW that could help build RAW’s women division.

