5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week - Top faction recruits new member; Jey Uso causes havoc

WWE RAW started with a match this week rather than a promo. Braun Strowman first took on T-Bar and Mace in a handicap match and later teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face the duo. Later on Monday night, Strowman defeated McIntyre to enter the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Humberto Carrillo tried to challenge Sheamus once again while Charlotte Flair found her way back into the RAW ring. What does the future hold for Carrillo and Flair on the red brand?

Adam Cole appeared in an interview on WWE NXT and laughed off his loss against Kyle O’Reilly. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis had an intense moment on Tuesday night. Will the two superstars get together in WWE?

Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory to earn another shot at the NXT North American Championship. Will Reed win his first title in WWE this Tuesday?

The rivalry between Bianca Belair and Bayley got somewhat better this week. On the other hand, Roman Reigns ended Daniel Bryan’s SmackDown career. Will the WWE veteran look for new opportunities or let his contract expire?

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 Humberto Carrillo must defeat Sheamus on WWE RAW this week

Sheamus defeated Riddle to win the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37. Surprisingly, WWE did not continue the rivalry between Sheamus and Riddle and both men fell into different storylines.

Riddle has formed an unlikely team with Randy Orton on WWE RAW. Sheamus, on the other hand, has held a couple of Open Challenges for his title on RAW since his victory.

Both times, Humberto Carrillo has answered Sheamus’s open challenge. The Celtic Warrior attacked Carrillo the first time he showed up and did not let the match begin. He tried to do something similar the second time around, but Carrillo managed to layout Sheamus before leaving the arena.

This week, WWE must allow both men to compete in a match on RAW. Sheamus must come out to offer Carrillo a non-title match claiming that he will get a title match only if he can beat him the first time around.

Carrillo must then surprise The Celtic Warrior and pick up the victory to set up a match between the two men at WrestleMania Backlash. Sheamus has had several good title reigns in WWE, and this one should be no different.

..cheaters, cowards & sidewinders covet my gold.. stand-up fight me like a man & leave jersey pulling to soccer primadonnas.. is there no one else? #openchallenge pic.twitter.com/B60niSsEuY — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 27, 2021

Carrillo is a great athlete and deserves to get some chances on RAW. The angle will allow him to compete in a pay-per-view match for the first time in ages and impress the WWE Universe even if he fails to win the United States Championship.

