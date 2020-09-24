5 things you must know about RETRIBUTION's core members

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, RETRIBUTION's arc entered its next phase. The anti-establishment faction's key members signed contracts with WWE in an unusual move.

Their identities were revealed as well. Four of the five members were confirmed as Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, and Mercedes Martinez. The fifth member seemed more elusive, but Shane Thorne is most probably a part of RETRIBUTION as well.

SLAPJACK (Thorne), T-BAR (Dijakovic), and MACE (Madden) were the hilarious names given to these RETRIBUTION stars by WWE.

RETRIBUTION battled The Hurt Business in the main event of this week's RAW. The match ended with a disqualification in the favor of MVP's Hurt Business.

Now that WWE's anti-establishment faction will be a major part of the red brand, here are five things you need to know about the core members.

#5: RETRIBUTION's SLAPJACK had aligned himself with MVP a few months before The Hurt Business was formed

In NXT, Shane Thorne debuted with Nick Miller as TM-61, a tag team that didn't quite work out in WWE. The latter was released by the company and Thorne didn't have solid creative plans for a while.

In March 2020, Thorne began appearing on RAW alongside his former TMDK stablemate, Brendan Vink. Both of them lost on the red brand initially, until MVP came along and associated himself with Vink and Thorne.

Did WWE just forget about Shane Thorne and Brandon Vink? What happened with MVP managing them? — Justin (@AllEliteJKT) June 9, 2020

The duo was able to defeat Cedric Alexander and Ricochet back in May when MVP challenged them on Vink and Thorne's behalf. Despite their victories, Vink and Thorne weren't able to become a staple tag team on RAW. Meanwhile, MVP managed to re-invent himself as the mouthpiece of The Hurt Business.

As mentioned above, Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK) is now a part of RETRIBUTION. Now that the faction is involved in a feud with The Hurt Business, WWE could use this fact as a part of their storyline.