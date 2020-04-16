5 Things NXT got right on this week's episode (April 15, 2020)

This week's show had a couple of surprise debuts while The Prince of NXT made a huge statement with his moves.

Will there be a new challenger to the NXT Championship next week? Who will team up with Matt Riddle for the title again?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Is NXT ready for all the new rivalries brewing up?

With NXT TakeOver events out of the question, the brand continued to bring big matches and rivalries to weekly shows with this week’s show.

Some major Superstars have been missing from the weekly shows for various reasons, and NXT decided that it was time to bring Finn Balor back to the ring to take on Imperium’s Fabian Aichner. Balor has been sending statements to NXT UK Champion WALTER for several weeks now, and he continued to do the same this week.

Adam Cole was set to appear at the show, but no-showed once again and sent The Velveteen Dream a message he did not take all too well.

Matt Riddle had a huge task ahead of him as he was set to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships with a new partner in tow as Pete Dunne’s movement has been restricted due to travel restrictions.

The tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion also kicked off after Jordan Devlin too was grounded in Ireland.

In this article, we will look at the five things NXT got right on this week’s show to keep the show going.

#5 The Queen states why she’s the best

Charlotte Flair was set to appear on this week’s NXT as the new NXT Women’s Champion. However, The Queen cut a pre-taped promo where she told the story of dominating three generations.

Flair spoke about how she’d defeated Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, and Natalya, followed by current Superstars like Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Advertisement

She then spoke about defeating Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 36, and how she’s ready for the competition from the new bunch at NXT.

Flair even went on to put over Mia Yim, who has had mixed bookings on the brand but seems like one of the most talented wrestlers on the brand, and her match against Io Shirai.

This was a promo NXT needed at a time when several Superstars are either missing or undergoing a transition. The new Champion who has achieved a lot in WWE managed to send a clear message across and remind the WWE Universe that NXT too has a lot of potentials that can undo The Queen.

With Flair playing a heel, such promos will continue to do good to her image and keep her up on the ladder even if she ends up taking some losses to the newer bunch in the future.

1 / 5 NEXT