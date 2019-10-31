5 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (Oct 30, 2019)

NXT shook up the entire arena with some groundbreaking segments this week

WWE NXT has been delivering some of the highest quality matches to the WWE Universe for the past several months. With the inclusion of Finn Balor to the mix, the brand seems to have taken off even more and gotten much more eyeballs than it got previously.

While all eyes were on Finn Balor’s segment for the week, it was the women who took over the night and gave fans some of the best matches and segments we’ve seen all week. This was a great way to end the Black and Gold brand’s transmission just before Crown Jewel, where the women will make history in the ring.

Apart from that, we saw some great action from Cameron Grimes and Tyler Bate who reminded fans that the brand is loaded with some great talent. The Undisputed Era also stood tall once again to close out the transmission, but they seem to be making too many enemies to stay afloat for long.

In this article, we will take a look at the five things that NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Enter Shirai

The show opened up to a live performance by Poppy, who played Io Shirai in for her match to kick off the night. The entrance was nothing short of TakeOver worthy and gave Shirai that high spot she so well deserves.

Candice LeRae squared off against her arch-rival, as the two women put on a great show to start the night. LeRae played an excellent babyface, following her match against Shayna Baszler, and gave Shirai much more to play with than she could have asked for.

Shirai used a steel chair to her advantage and stole the victory once again, handing LeRae yet another loss on NXT. It’s unfortunate to see LeRae take so many losses to build on storylines, but it could prove to be for the greater good in the coming weeks.

After the match, Rhea Ripley protected LeRae by taking the steel chair away from Shirai and sending her running back to the locker room. WWE booked the match right, and we could see Shirai emerge as the perfect contender for the NXT Women’s Championship post-WarGames.

