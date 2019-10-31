WWE News: William Regal announces that this year's WarGames will involve the women of NXT

Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley are all set to take part in NXT TakeOver: WarGames this year

With November literally days away, some fans were wondering which Superstars would have the honor of competing in this year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames. After the men have had the honor in the first two editions of the PPV, it appears this year's match will feature women for the first time ever.

Chaos ensued following the Kabuki Warriors' win over Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai and NXT GM William Regal broke up the proceedings by offering up a one phrase answer - WarGames. Shayna Baszler and her friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir have continually thrown their weight around as the top dogs in the NXT Women's Division.

But as the likes of Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley have all staked claims at the title recently, it has blurred the title situation. Now the title picture will play out in one of the most brutal matches in wrestling history. All of the women in the video below were involved in the post-match scrum, but it wasn't made clear as to which women will officially be a part of the match.

The intersecting storylines of all of the women of NXT have come to a head. Belair doesn't think anyone else deserves a title shot except for herself. She fell to Ripley last week and Shirai attempted to interfere in that match. Ripley returned the favor earlier in the episode by stopping Shirai from fully attacking LeRae after the Genius of the Sky picked up another win over LeRae.

After Kai and Nox fell to the Kabuki Warriors, Baszler and co. came out to rub some salt in their wounds but the likes of Ripley and LeRae came out as well. When all was said and done, Nox, Kai, LeRae, and Ripley stood side by side inside the ring. A group of five women stood outside of the ring including Baszler, Shafir, Duke, Belair, and Shirai.

Prior to the episode's main event, Cathy Kelley announced the breaking news that Baszler and Ripley would be the captains of their respective teams. It makes sense to add Baszler to the match since she is the face of the division. The heel team had one more member in the scrum, so who would make sense as the fifth member for the faces? Mia Yim? Someone who hasn't debuted? More will certainly come out as the event inches closer.

