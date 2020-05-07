5 Things NXT got right this week (May 6, 2020)

NXT saw big stars like Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole shine bright

An action-packed episode of NXT looked to set up some great rivalries for the brand for the coming weeks. With the possibility of crowds returning to the arena soon, the brand was all ready to build some big matches and bring in some big Superstars to make things very interesting.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux walked down the ramp for the first time on television, while a surprise return after the NXT Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Io Shirai shook up the women’s division.

Johnny Gargano and Cameron Grimes were able to make big statements during the night, but Finn Balor was at hand to take down the latter and possibly begin a new rivalry.

The main event saw Velveteen Dream chase the NXT Championship once again, but things didn’t turn out all too well for the young Superstar.

In this article, we will look at the five things NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's debut

We first saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux appear after the One Final Beat match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano where Gargano took the victory with the help of Candice LeRae.

Kross later appeared on NXT and wiped out Ciampa during a promo where he was ready to admit that Gargano was better than him. Since then, we haven’t seen Ciampa appear on the Black and Gold brand.

As for Kross and Bordeaux, the two were ready to appear in the NXT ring for the first time. Kross was ready for his first match on the brand while Bordeaux accompanied him to the ring following an impressive entrance.

Leon Ruff was Kross’s unlucky first competitor who took a few Saito suplexes from the new Superstar before tapping out to the Kross Jacket. The quick victory allowed Kross to make an immediate impact on NXT and gain some attention.

It will be interesting to see what Ciampa does when he returns to NXT and whether he will dare to cross Kross’s path or stay away from the new Superstar.