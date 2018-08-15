5 Things Paul Heyman's Letter Could Have Said

There may be more to the story than meets the eye, at this stage

Skip this article in case you missed the events on RAW, on the go-home show before SummerSlam 2018. I'm sure the ones who caught the action know exactly what I am talking about. Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns met in the middle of the ring, during the course of the night. Heyman tried to align himself with The Big Dog.

Of course, all of this was a ruse for Heyman to pepper spray Reigns in the face. This allowed Brock Lesnar to come in and lay a beating on Roman Reigns. Going into their big match at SummerSlam, he now has the upper hand.

But shortly before he sprayed Roman Reigns in the face, Paul Heyman passed him a letter. What could it have possibly said?

In this article, I will try to examine some possibilities and I invite you to do the same, in the comments.

#5 Nothing

Maybe the letter was blank and it was merely a trap

Let's get this possibility out of the way first. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar laid out a well laid trap for the Big Dog on RAW. Maybe the letter was only a means for Reigns to let his guard down, so that Heyman could pepper spray Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent in the face.

This is indeed quite a definite possibility based on how the events played out during the show. It is also the least exciting possibility because it does not have any real future implications. I have a feeling that this is not how the storyline will eventually play out, as we head into SummerSlam.

I personally think that something was written on the sheet of paper that Heyman handed to Reigns on RAW. I shall explore the possibility in the remaining pages.

