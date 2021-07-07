5 things you probably didn't know about Piper Niven AKA Doudrop

Doudrop made her on-screen main roster WWE debut on June 14th, 2021. She was paired with former Total Divas star Eva Marie.

Doudrop - the meaning of the name you can find here - was performing on NXT UK every week on the WWE Network as Piper Niven, before being called up to Monday Night Raw.

She debuted in 2019 as part of the NXT UK roster, and had her debut WWE match against Zelina Vega on April 24th that year at Worlds Collide. Piper Niven was absent from NXT UK for a few months before reappearing on Monday Night Raw as a protege to the returning Eva Marie.

Eva Marie herself initially joined WWE in 2013, before parting ways in 2017.

That being said, let's take a look at things you probably didn't know about Piper Niven AKA Doudrop.

#5 Doudrop wrestled under the name of Viper on the independent scene

Piper Niven against Jinny in NXT UK

Before being signed by WWE, Doudrop wrestled under the name of Viper. She was a highly successful wrestler on the independent scene, winning multiple championships for the various promotions she worked for.

She is mostly known for being the ICW Women's Champion in Scotland, Preston City Wrestling Women's Champion in England and WOS Women's Champion in ITV's weekly World of Sport series.

Viper also made a name for herself in Japan, working for Stardom. While there, she has been on the same cards as current WWE stars Io Shirai, Toni Storm and Kay Lee Ray.

#4 She once had a tryout with IMPACT Wrestling

Piper Niven AKA Doudrop on NXT UK

Back in 2014, under the name Viper, she had a tryout with IMPACT Wrestling.

She was part of their TNA UK British Bootcamp series, where wrestlers had to go through a number of stages in order to advance to the final, and have the opportunity to earn a full-time contract.

The show featured Al Snow, Gail Kim and current NXT star Samoa Joe as mentors for the wrestlers involved. Fellow current WWE stars such as Nikki Cross and Kay Lee Ray also competed in this particular series of the show.

Sadly, Viper did not reach the end of the series and was eliminated at Stage 2, meaning she was unfortunately not offered a deal by IMPACT Wrestling.

The series was eventually won by current NXT UK star, Mark Andrews.

On this day in 2014, @MandrewsTNA wins the second season of TNA British Boot Camp! @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/RHe6YK6VRO — Cesar (@theredstandard) December 7, 2015

