5 things Randy Orton can do to become relevant again

What could Randy Orton to become relevant in WWE yet again?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 16:32 IST

What happened, Randy?

Randy Orton is no longer the WWE Champion after losing the title to Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash. Now aside from the fact that you probably would’ve been quarantined for uttering those words a few weeks ago, we need to be looking deep into the root of the problem here – The Viper isn’t relevant in today’s landscape.

He’s certainly more than capable of putting on a great wrestling match, but Randy should know more than anyone else that you need more than that to make an impact in this business. We were saying the same thing this time six years ago and yet there’s absolutely no progress aside from a solid stint with The Wyatt Family.

Orton is still young enough to make an impact in the year 2017 and beyond, but there are a lot of things that need to change. As fans, we don’t want to settle for a solid match every so often, because the character that’s being portrayed is nothing in comparison to The Legend Killer or the crazy champion that we all know and love.

So with all of that being said, here are five things Randy Orton can do to become relevant again.

Attire

That’s much better

It’s been said before and it’ll be said again – Randy Orton has some seriously dull attire. Sure he’s mixed things up every now and again with slightly lighter trunks and what not, but there are subtle changes that seem to improve his overall character that hasn't been capitalised on. Yes, we do realise how mad we sound here.

Take his WrestleMania 31 get-up for example. Orton looked fantastic in Santa Clara with his red trunks and elbow pads (which are important), as the whole ensemble just seemed to suit him. Many will find this to be a pointless entry, but nobody can deny that a change in style certainly grabs the attention of the casual fanbase.

Do it, Randy...