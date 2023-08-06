5 things Randy Orton could do at SummerSlam 2023

SummerSlam is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the Biggest Party of the Summer. Just when we thought that it couldn't possibly get bigger and better, Randy Orton is now rumored to be making an appearance!

The event promises some classic action involving top names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, etc. For those unaware, recent reports stated that Randy Orton will be in Detroit. This sparked speculation about his surprise appearance during the premium live event.

However, it is also noted that Orton may still not be medically cleared for in-ring competition. Considering the possibility of Orton appearing at SummerSlam, let's discuss five potential things he could do if he makes an appearance at the show.

#5. Randy Orton confronts Seth Rollins or Finn Balor

Seth Rollins will defend against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023

As Orton is not medically cleared for in-ring competition, it is still highly likely that the Viper could confront the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match. For those unaware, Seth Rollins is set to defend his Championship in a rematch against Finn Balor. Speculations are also looming around a potential MITB cash-in from Damian Priest.

However, regardless of who the holder of the Championship is in the end, the Viper could confront the winner for a potential opportunity to become a 15-time World Champion.

#4. Randy Orton's special segment

The Viper is a 14x World Champion in WWE

As fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of The Viper in WWE, there is a chance that the company might give him a special segment upon his comeback. The Apex Predator could suddenly appear during the show, surprising the WWE Universe, and deliver an emotional promo after his long-awaited return.

If this segment were to take place, it could undoubtedly become one of the highlights of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Randy Orton could attack Grayson Waller

Orton is also considered a WWE Legend

Grayson Waller is already rumored to be involved with a WWE legend at SummerSlam 2023. Currently, Waller has been announced as one of the participants in the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Given his previous encounters with legends like Edge & John Cena, it seems like Waller could be one of the favorites to win the Battle Royal.

One possible scenario that could unfold might involve The Viper attacking Grayson Waller should he win the Battle Royal. Waller could cut a promo, signifying his greatness and celebrating his victory, with Orton interrupting with an RKO to shut him down and make his presence felt.

This could create a heated rivalry between the rising star and the seasoned legend, adding excitement to the post-SummerSlam storylines.

#2. Randy Orton RKOs Cody Rhodes after his match

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes had a long history in WWE

Cody Rhodes and Orton have a storied history in WWE, and their potential rivalry could be a major draw for the company. With Rhodes scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match at SummerSlam, it creates an opportune moment for Orton to make his return and potentially RKO Rhodes post-match.

Orton could also interfere during the match to help Lesnar secure a victory. A rivalry between Rhodes and Orton has the potential to generate huge interest and boost viewership for WWE.

#1. Randy Orton confronts Roman Reigns

Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns also took place at SummerSlam 2014

The main event of SummerSlam is set to be the highly anticipated Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. While many fans believe that The Tribal Chief will retain his Undisputed Championship and his position as the leader of the Bloodline, the post-match could also hold a surprise for the WWE Universe.

After the intense match between Reigns and Uso, there is a possibility that Randy Orton could make his long-awaited comeback and confront Reigns. As per the storyline on WWE television, Orton suffered an injury at the hands of The Bloodline, and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to seek retribution.

A confrontation between Reigns and Orton has been a dream match for many fans since Roman took on the persona of The Tribal Chief.

