5 things RAW got right on the final episode of 2019 (December 30, 2019)

You don't mess with Samoa Joe

The final WWE RAW episode of 2019 and the decade was filled with a lot of action, interesting segments, and surprises that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The night started with an interesting segment involving some of the biggest names in the industry and ended with a surprise return by a Superstar who was largely overlooked earlier on.

Apart from that, a new chapter in Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy’s rivalry was written, while Randy Orton and AJ Styles were also not too far behind in pushing their rivalry forward.

In this article, we'll look a the 5 things Paul Heyman and his crew got right on the final episode of RAW this year.

#5 Kevin Owens finds some help

It’s never a dull moment when Kevin Owens kicks off RAW. He opened up the final RAW of the decade, voicing his displeasure about the attacks by Seth Rollins and AOP. It was interesting to watch him blame Rey Mysterio’s loss at the Madison Square Garden on the beatdown by Rollins and AOP last week.

This brought out Rollins, Akam, and Rezar who addressed the WWE Universe. This did not work well with The Prizefighter who left the ring to take on the three heels himself.

As the numbers game proved too much for the former Universal Champion, Samoa Joe’s music hit and he took down Akam and Rezar before applying the Coquina Clutch to Rollins.

This was an incredible opening segment that gave fans something big to look forward to in the coming weeks. With the WWE Champion away from television for extended periods, it will be great to watch Rollins, Owens, and Joe along with the AOP work together to give fans some good hard-hitting content without any titles on the line.

KO mentioning Mysterio earlier could signal towards The Master of 619 joining the two babyfaces to even out the numbers game.

