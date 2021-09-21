5 Things that could realistically happen in WWE before 2022

From a storyline perspective, 2021 has already featured lots of twists and turns across WWE’s RAW, SmackDown and NXT brands.

On last week’s episode of RAW, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to win his first WWE Championship. Before the day of the show, the New Day member had looked likely to target Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship on SmackDown instead of Lashley’s title.

Looking at the current landscape of SmackDown, who would have thought a month ago that Becky Lynch would be the main heel in the women's division? The Man became WWE’s top babyface in 2018, but now she is being presented as one of the company's biggest villains.

As for NXT, the brand – now known as NXT 2.0 – recently underwent some major modifications. With a new look and emphasis on young, up-and-coming talents, the days of NXT being viewed as RAW and SmackDown’s rival seem to be over.

Although several changes have already taken place in WWE in recent weeks, more big developments are almost certain to follow in the next few months.

In this article, let’s take a look at five things that could realistically happen in WWE before 2022.

#5 The New Day teases a WWE Championship Triple Threat match

If Big E is still the WWE Champion in December, there will surely come a point when a New Day Triple Threat match is teased. WWE has booked plenty of title matches between babyface superstars in the past, with Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior being the most famous example.

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have repeatedly stated that they will never break up. But just because the members of The New Day do not want to separate, that does not necessarily mean they cannot face each other in a match.

The storyline could revolve around all three men having respect for each other, as opposed to the animosity that usually fuels matches in wrestling. Once the match is over, The New Day could go back to performing alongside each other as tag team partners.

Big E immediately linked up with his New Day stablemates again on RAW after his recent WWE Championship win. On this week’s episode, the three men joined forces in a losing effort against Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match. Moving forward, The New Day could continue to gradually set up this clash between three best friends.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier