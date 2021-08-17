5 things Roman Reigns has done in WWE that John Cena hasn't

Roman Reigns and John Cena are two of the biggest superstars in WWE today. The two men are set to collide in one of the most-anticipated rematches in WWE history at the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 event.

Roman Reigns made his way to the main roster in late 2012, and WWE immediately pushed him as a force to be reckoned with. He went on to headline four WrestleMania events in a row, and he is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE.

As for John Cena, the former WWE Champion is a seasoned veteran and is still incredibly popular among the WWE Universe. He is on a quest to dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer and win his record-breaking 17th world championship in WWE.

As we head towards SummerSlam 2021, we will take a look at five things Roman Reigns has done during his WWE career that John Cena hasn't.

#5 Roman Reigns has held the Intercontinental title

Roman Reigns has been the main event guy for the better part of his WWE career, but The Tribal Chief has also held his fair share of mid-card belts. Back in late 2017, Roman Reigns kicked off a feud with The Miz, who was the Intercontinental Champion at the time.

Reigns took on The Miz for the prestigious belt on the November 20, 2017 edition of WWE RAW and ended up defeating him for the gold. This victory kicked off his first and only Intercontinental Championship reign.

He went on to defend the belt against several big names over the next few weeks. Reigns finally lost the Intercontinental title to The Miz on the 25th Anniversary episode of WWE RAW on January 22, 2018.

John Cena spent his early years as a SmackDown-exclusive star, and the Intercontinental title was on RAW at the time. By the time he switched over to the red brand, Cena had become a megastar, and WWE wasn't willing to put him anywhere below the upper-card. Cena wrestled WWE's top stars, and he was a main event attraction for years on end.

He later won the United States title at WrestleMania 31 by defeating Miro, and Cena defended the title against a bunch of talented wrestlers on a weekly basis. It's safe to say that Cena fans will never get to see him hold the Intercontinental title. At this stage in his career, it's hard to fathom that WWE would put Cena in a mid-card feud.

