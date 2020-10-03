5 Things that Roman Reigns could mean by 'the highest of stakes' for his upcoming match with Jey Uso

One of the highlights of WWE Clash of Champions 2020 this past weekend was the main event match with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. Sure, going into the match, everyone knew that Roman Reigns was going to obliterate Jey Uso, but the way that it played out with Roman Reigns showing his mean and vicious side was a truly gripping and frightening sight.

Usually, the thought of a rematch between the two men, where the outcome is so very clear would not grip anyone's fancy. However, the fact that Roman Reigns mentioned the highest of stakes for his upcoming fight with Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell, does make one wonder.

What could these stakes be, and what impact will it have in the whole Jey Uso and Roman Reigns relationship, one has to wonder.

#5 If Jey Uso loses the match to Roman Reigns, The Usos can never be a tag-team unit

Much has been made by Roman Reigns about the fact that Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are two of the best tag team specialists in the modern era. Much has also been made of the fact that Roman Reigns loves Jey Uso even more than Jimmy Uso does. Is this a hint of the things to come, at Hell in a Cell 2020?

Roman to Jey: - “I love you more than your brother loves you”



ME👇#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/h76hX8nAXA — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 3, 2020

Jey Uso has embarked on a fantastic singles run of his own and Jimmy Uso could do the same when he is ready to return. So Roman Reigns could stipulate that if Jey Uso comes up short against him, The Usos must go their separate ways. And this could allow for them to be split across two brands to see who can potentially do better between the two.

It would certainly make things quite exciting.