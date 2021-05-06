5 things we could see in the Throwback episode of SmackDown: 4-Time World Champion to get squashed, Popular star to return after 7 months?

SmackDown is going old school this week in a throwback special. While there isn't much news about what WWE is going to do differently, we imagine that the set and presentation will be a throwback to the early days of SmackDown as well as the Ruthless Aggression Era.

WWE fans have been clamoring for the company to bring back the old stage for SmackDown featuring the giant fist. It would be the best set WWE could put out, but apart from the overall presentation, here are five big things that could happen on the Throwback episode of SmackDown:

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro has an unexpected finish on SmackDown

Cesaro faces Seth Rollins in a highly-anticipated WrestleMania rematch

The old-school episode of SmackDown will feature a WrestleMania rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins. The two had one of the best matches of the two-night WrestleMania event, and Rollins has been behind The Swiss Superman ever since.

While they could have a great match, a more effective way to go about it would be to have a squash match where Cesaro defeats the four-time World Champion again. Since The Swiss Cyborg is naturally next in line for a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, this is the best way to build him up as a legitimate challenger.

Cesaro has had the best run of his singles career on SmackDown this year, and squashing Rollins would only add to that. It will be interesting to see how WWE goes through with the match on SmackDown, but a Seth Rollins victory seems unlikely.

Unless there is a plan to put Rollins in the Universal Title match, it doesn't make sense. It isn't the right time either, since Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns should only cross paths once one of them has turned face again. Both men are having great heel runs, and a turn isn't needed anytime soon.

