5 Things Shinsuke Nakamura needs to do before his WWE career ends

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United States champion

The WWE rumour mill has been running wild recently with speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura could leave the company when his contract reportedly comes to an end in early 2019.

As of the time of writing, there hasn’t been any confirmation one way or the other from WWE regarding Nakamura’s contract situation, leading some to believe that a return to NJPW could be a very real possibility in six months’ time.

Either way, “The King of Strong Style” still has a few more months, and possibly years, left working for Vince McMahon’s company, and there are a whole host of accomplishments that he needs to tick off before returning to Japan.

In this article, let’s take a look at five things that the former NXT champion needs to do before his WWE career ends.

#5 Win the WWE Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34

When Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena fair and square on SmackDown Live in August 2017, it looked like he would go on to capture the WWE Championship a few weeks later from Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

Instead, however, he went on to lose against “The Modern Day Maharajah” in what was, at the time, his biggest match in a WWE ring, and the rematch at Hell In A Cell in October 2017 resulted in exactly the same outcome.

Since then, Nakamura has had another four PPV singles matches for the WWE Championship against AJ Styles in 2018, starting at WrestleMania 34 and ending at Money In The Bank, but he failed to emerge with the title on every occasion.

Needless to say, six one-on-one PPV losses for the WWE Championship isn’t a record to be proud of, and it’s remarkable that the storylines were able to last so long when the Japanese star continued to fall short in title matches.

Nakamura’s character is more interesting now than it has ever been, so don’t rule out him returning to the WWE Championship picture before his time in WWE is up – only with a different outcome next time.

