5 Things that should not happen on this week's RAW

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.77K // 10 Dec 2018, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Braun Strowman return on RAW?

This week's WWE RAW show is the go-home show to the TLC PPV, which will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. TLC will be the final PPV of the year for the WWE, where several titles will be on the line.

The red brand has two titles on the line for TLC, as Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will battle it out for the Intercontinental championship, while Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey face off for the RAW Women's title. There could be another match for the show involving the RAW Tag Team champs, AOP, who could continue their rivalry with Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

The PPV promises to be an exciting one to end the year on, and this week's RAW go-home show could set it up to be an even better show with a few changes.

Let's take a look at 5 things that should not happen on this week's RAW:

#1 Baron Corbin abusing his power

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin, who is the acting GM of RAW, has polarised opinion regarding his authority role among the WWE Universe. Some fans love his heel-ish ways, while others absolute loathe that he gets a lot of screen time every Monday night on RAW.

Corbin has been getting a lot of heat from the fans for the way he is abusing his power as GM of the red brand. On last week's show, he made Roode and Gable face off against AOP and their manager, Drake Maverick, after Gable was attacked backstage.

He even pitted the tag team of Rhyno and Heath Slater against each other in a singles match with the loser leaving RAW. Rhyno lost and he left RAW, as well as announcing his retirement, while Slater was given a new role on RAW, as a referee.

Previously, he has helped in attacking and injuring Braun Strowman, as well as making a few handicap matches, including the match he had with Finn Balor. Corbin abusing his power is becoming very predictable and boring, and it seems like he can do anything he desires but gets away with it. It's become plain obvious that the babyfaces that he's tricking and victimising, will win at a bigger stage.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement