5 things WWE SmackDown got right before Elimination Chamber: Sami Zayn wins another title, stipulation added to tag team match

A pre-taped episode of WWE SmackDown aired on Friday night before Elimination Chamber. With the shows taking place just hours away on two different continents, the creative team had to book some solid spots to build hype around Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg was set to appear face-to-face with Roman Reigns on Friday. The Icon did just that to cap off the show.

Meanwhile, a contract signing segment was booked between the teams of Noami & Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair. Drew McIntyre appeared to talk about his match against Madcap Moss in Saudi Arabia.

Ricochet and Sheamus competed in arguably the best match of the night. Sami Zayn finally got his Intercontinental title match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Take a look at the five things WWE SmackDown got right before Elimination Chamber.

#5. Ronda Rousey agreed to compete with one arm tied behind her back on WWE SmackDown

WWE official Adam Pearce kicked off SmackDown. He introduced Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Naomi, and Ronda Rousey ahead of their contract signing for the tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

All four women took verbal shots at their opponents to hype the match. Deville revealed that Rousey will compete with one arm tied behind her back following comments made in a recent interview.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet accepted the stipulation and tossed the contract at Flair before slamming her head into the table. Naomi and Rousey stood tall to end the segment.

The creative team did well to take this rivalry forward without making things too physical. The match will be the first step towards an iconic contest between Flair and Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Interestingly, Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back instead of Naomi because Deville's in a rivalry with the latter. WWE could've booked a more solid stipulation for Rousey's first match back in the ring after three years.

Nonetheless, the contest will be good, and it will likely lead to a win for the disadvantaged babyfaces.

