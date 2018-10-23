5 things that can happen on Smackdown Live (23 October 2018)

Amit Shukla

Welcome to the A Show

Smackdown was considered the B Show, and when Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan ran the show, the show felt a bit obscure at times.

During this time Paige (the current Smackdown Live General Manager) was working as an in-ring performer and suffered a neck injury. She took over as the general manager for the show while Daniel Bryan started doing what he loves to do, Wrestling.

In the course of time, we have seen Paige perform some of the best segments on TV including his moments with The Miz right behind the curtain, and mimick Maryse as well. These segments created moments that fans loved and wait for the GM every week.

After what transpired last week and with WWE Evolution happening this Sunday, October 28 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY there is a lot of responsibility on the brand in terms of delivering some great content for the fans, and without proper provisioning, the same cannot happen.

So let's find out the 5 things that can happen on Smackdown Live this Tuesday Night:

#5 Paige Addresses WWE Performance Center Situation

As Sportskeeda reported earlier today the two wrestlers currently running the Women's Division storyline on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were involved in a fight at WWE Performance Center.

This is really an interesting build-up considering the fact that the two wrestlers will be involved in a match at WWE Evolution, and the company, especially the officials on the blue brand are making every effort to make the women-centric storylines on the brand effective as the women's only pay-per-view draws close.

This will really play well on the show, and Paige will be addressing this situation in a manner that the segment and storyline become better which will help the brand before the match this Sunday.

