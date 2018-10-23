×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 things that can happen on Smackdown Live (23 October 2018)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
449   //    23 Oct 2018, 13:00 IST

Welcome to the A Show
Welcome to the A Show

Smackdown was considered the B Show, and when Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan ran the show, the show felt a bit obscure at times.

During this time Paige (the current Smackdown Live General Manager) was working as an in-ring performer and suffered a neck injury. She took over as the general manager for the show while Daniel Bryan started doing what he loves to do, Wrestling.

In the course of time, we have seen Paige perform some of the best segments on TV including his moments with The Miz right behind the curtain, and mimick Maryse as well. These segments created moments that fans loved and wait for the GM every week.

After what transpired last week and with WWE Evolution happening this Sunday, October 28 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY there is a lot of responsibility on the brand in terms of delivering some great content for the fans, and without proper provisioning, the same cannot happen.

So let's find out the 5 things that can happen on Smackdown Live this Tuesday Night:

#5 Paige Addresses WWE Performance Center Situation

As Sportskeeda reported earlier today the two wrestlers currently running the Women's Division storyline on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were involved in a fight at WWE Performance Center.

This is really an interesting build-up considering the fact that the two wrestlers will be involved in a match at WWE Evolution, and the company, especially the officials on the blue brand are making every effort to make the women-centric storylines on the brand effective as the women's only pay-per-view draws close.

This will really play well on the show, and Paige will be addressing this situation in a manner that the segment and storyline become better which will help the brand before the match this Sunday.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Charlotte Becky Lynch
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
3 things that can happen on SmackDown Live (9th October...
RELATED STORY
3 things that can happen on Smackdown Live (2nd October)
RELATED STORY
5 Last Minutes Surprises that can happen on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things You Won't Believe Could Happen On...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could happen on the SmackDown Live after...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw vs. Smackdown Live: Which Was Better? (15th, 16th...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week(2...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Incredible WWE record broken on this week's...
RELATED STORY
5 winners and losers from this week's episode of...
RELATED STORY
How Edge's Character Arc Came Full-Circle During...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us