5 Things that can happen on Raw after Survivor Series

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 412 // 19 Nov 2018, 22:23 IST

Raw Slayed Smackdown!

Raw emanates from the Staples Center, the same arena that hosted Survivor Series last evening and after the clean sweep that happened on Sunday Night, the red brand would be all smiles this Monday.

Stephanie McMahon has been competitive all her life, be it the Attitude Era or even the PG era now. She wouldn't like to lose to her brother Shane McMahon, and the clean sweep by the wrestlers on the red brand would have created a moment of happiness for the 'Billion Dollar Princess.'

She was in a bad mood after what transpired last week on Raw, but after seeing what her team did at the brand versus brand show, we are definitely in for some surprises this week on Raw. In this article, I look at 5 things that can happen on Monday Nights:

#5 Nia Jax gets her Title Match at WWE TLC

The Irresistible Sole Survivor!

Nia Jax became the sole survivor for Team Raw and despite the fact that she beat Becky Lynch so bad that she was left bleeding last week on Raw, 'The Irresistible Force' was given the best and biggest opportunity this Sunday.

She became the most powerful performer for Team Raw and considering the fact that she won the match at WWE Evolution, and also became the most important performer this Sunday, she would definitely get a huge push.

It is a possibility that she would cut Ronda Rousey's promo and showcase her dominance by asking the 'Baddest Woman On The Planet' for a match at the Raw Women's Championship. This would elevate the promo and failing to agree to her terms, Ronda Rousey may get a beating from Nia Jax. This would set the stage for a match at WWE TLC.

If the same happens, it would be 'Best For Business.'

