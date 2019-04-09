5 Things that can happen on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 35

What surprises can we get on the SmackDown after WrestleMania?

WrestleMania 35 is in the history books, and we are all set to witness a new year in WWE programming. With the RAW after WrestleMania setting up a good pace for the things to come, it will be the turn of the blue brand to end the 'Mania weekend with a bang.

SmackDown saw both its top championship changing hands, as Kofi Kingston became the WWE Champion by defeating the New Daniel Bryan. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, became both RAW and SmackDown women's champ by winning the main event.

The shows after WrestleMania are known to have some amazing debuts, returns, and interesting segments to keep the fans engaged and give the direction to what's coming next for WWE and its superstars.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Shocking Things that can happen on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 35. Do let us know your thoughts on these in the comments section.

#5 Charlotte demands a rematch for her title

How will the Queen react to her loss in the main event?

WrestleMania 35 witnessed a historic main event as it was the first time women headlined the grandest stage of them all. The trio of Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda Rousey fought in a "Winner Takes All" triple threat, with Becky Lynch coming out on top and becoming the double champion.

The match ended with Becky rolling up Ronda to pick up a win, while Charlotte was not in the ring. It would be interesting to see how does the Queen react to her loss at SmackDown this week. What if she demands a rematch for her SmackDown Women's Title?

With Becky being a double champion right now, she might be feuding with multiple superstars on both RAW and SmackDown. We already saw her getting into a brawl with Lacey Evans last night on RAW, and she certainly might go against some other superstar on SmackDown tonight.

Another interesting option would be to have Becky hold an open challenge which could be answered by The Queen or maybe some NXT debutant. Though I highly doubt Becky would lose any of her titles so soon.

