5 Things That Can Happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

After a solid Day 1 pay-per-view, WWE will look to continue the momentum as The Road to WrestleMania officially kicks off with the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place live on the NBC Peacock app from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will take place on Saturday, January 29th, 2022.

On the WWE RAW side of the show, Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop. In the main event for the red brand, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

On the SmackDown side of the show, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

In addition, there will be the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. The winners of these two matches will get a championship match against the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 38.

There are lot of thing that can be expected from the pay-per-view and we take a lot of the most significant possible outcomes.

Here are five things that can happen at this Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

5. Becky Lynch will retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop

At the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop. This comes after Doudrop won a Triple Threat #1 contender's match a few weeks ago on RAW.

The story of this match is fairly simple. Becky does not want to face Bianca Belair, who has taken her to the limit multiple times. This was evident when she distracted Belair in the #1 contender's match, which led to Doudrop pinning Liv Morgan for the victory.

Meanwhile, Becky has also been putting Doudrop over on commentary and in promos. This was because out of the three women vying for the title shot at the Rumble, Becky saw Doudrop as the easiest opponent of the three.

The outcome for this match could likely see Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women's Championship. The promotion is heading down the path of one last encounter between Becky and Bianca Belair.

The match will likely take place at WrestleMania 38. Doudrop is just another victim on the way to Dallas for Lynch. However, a good performance against Becky can bode well for Doudrop in 2022.

