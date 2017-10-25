5 things that can happen at WWE Survivor Series

This year's survivor series pay-per view takes place on the 19th of November at the Toyota Center in Houston Texas.

by James Ojuoke Top 5 / Top 10 25 Oct 2017, 19:37 IST

WWE Survivor Series goes down on the 19th of November

This year's survivor series will be the 30th anniversary of the event and is already shaping up to be an exciting show. With matches already announced this past Monday night on Raw, we can expect great build-up towards the show. This year we will see Team Raw vs Team SmackDown like we have seen in the past.

Also, champions of the two brands will go head to head in what promises to be special encounters. In the coming weeks, we are going to witness superstars from Raw invading SmackDown and vice versa as seen on the last Raw.

With slightly over three weeks to go, we take a look at the five things that could happen at this year's Survivor Series event.

#5 Jinder Mahal's attitude will be adjusted

John Cena and Jinder Mahal are rumoured to collide in the near future

With Cena rumoured to make an appearance at the event, expect this appearance to involve an altercation with Jinder Mahal. John Cena is tied with Ric Flair on 16 World titles and is chasing to break this record.

With Brock Lesnar pencilled to square off against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, Cena could answer Jinder Mahal's challenge to a match for the WWE title at Wrestlemania. An attitude adjustment to Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series would be the beginning of their feud which would culminate at Wrestlemania 34.