5 things that make Elias a great WWE character

Kartik Arry FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 780 // 12 Aug 2018, 00:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Let's Walk with Elias for a while ..

Jeffrey Logan Sciullo, better known as Elias was born on June 20, 1986. Elias currently performs under WWE's flagship show- Monday Night RAW.

Elias was trained by Shirley Doe and Super Hentai. He earlier wrestled for various promotions in the Northeastern USA until finally making it to WWE NXT. From there, 'The Drifter' stayed in NXT between the years 2014 to 2017.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

That was a brief introduction to this very unique WWE Character. Of course, Elias has never won a single championship belt under the WWE Brand till now.

So what is so special about him? We can talk about The Undertaker, John Cena & Stone Cold Steve Austin when it comes to successful WWE characters. But nobody really talks about Elias in that way.

So if Elias has not even achieved a whole lot on the main roster, what more could be there to talk about him?

Not everybody realizes it, but Elias is probably a dark horse that goes unnoticed by everyone until its finally time for him to steal the spotlight on Monday Night RAW each week.

So let's talk about a few arguments that might suggest that there is something more to Elias than what meets the eye...

#1: My Name Is Elias and I'm Waiting For A Town That's Not Such A Disgrace

Hello. I am Elias. And you're going to remember this forever...

Elias has a peculiar segment each week. He comes out to the ring. The announcer announces his name. Right then and there, the audience falls into a trance that always ends the same way.

Is Elias A Heel?

People cheer for him whenever his name is announced. So is Elias a babyface?

Then he manipulates the audience using his bare fingers. The people know what they are going to get, but they still play along nevertheless.

Elias tries to perform, but the WWE Universe prevent him from doing so. Therefore, The Drifter comes up with a verbal insult regarding the town he is currently in. This acts as a Segway for a rival wrestler to come out.

The same thing usually happens every week. But it never gets stale. To sum it up, as Elias would say- That is "The Ballad Of Every Town I've Ever Been To..."

Elias always carries a guitar with him. He sings, he wrestles. But the character's main motive is to find a town where the people are not so stupid after all. It's an absurd gimmick on paper. But it works. Why?

Monday Night RAW is a three-hour show. During the course of those three hours, there are several elements or 'tropes' that have to be repeated over & over again. But there's always that one little segment with Elias, which cheers the people up even when they know that they are going to be insulted in the end.

People cheer up because it is something different. The way Elias preaches his thoughts seems very convincing. Jeffrey Logan Sciullo was born to play this role.

So what lies ahead for this character? I guess the following lyrics perfectly state it:

"So I'll keep searching...Until I find that town...But until that day...I'll be around."

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns can keep the Universal Title amongst themselves because the underrated truth is that Elias is perhaps the most integral part of Monday Night RAW in 2018...

1 / 5 NEXT